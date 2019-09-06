UT Tyler enters division 2 era with 3-0 women’s soccer victory

Tyler, TEXAS (KETK) – The second of a three-year transition got under way Thursday for UT Tyler athletics.

The school officially began playing an NCAA division two schedule.

The UT women’s soccer team shut out LSU-Shreveport 3-0 in its first home game as a member of the Lone Star Conference.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

From Joe Reinsch of UT Tyler Athletics:

It took just 29 seconds for UT Tyler to produce its first goal of its NCAA Division II era after Ashleigh Ackroyd finished off a quick restart from Priscilla Rincon to help spark the Patriots to a 3-0 season-opening win over LSU Shreveport Thursday evening.

Mariah Harmon and Kaycee West added insurance goals less than a minute apart early in the second half, both assisted by Shaylee Anaya, for the final 3-0 margin in the first game of UT Tyler’s first full season as a provisional NCAA Division II athletic program.

With the win, UT Tyler is 1-0 to open the 2019 campaign, while LSU Shreveport drops to 1-4 overall.

How It Happened: After Mariah Harmon was pulled down for a foul about 40 yards out from the LSU Shreveport goal in the opening seconds of the game, Rincon reset the ball for a quick restart. She led Ackroyd into the box, and the senior forward beat the charging keeper for the opening score.

In the second half, Shaylee Anaya lifted a long shot from 40 yards out, which hit the bottom of the crossbar and rebounded out to the feet of Harmon, who settled the ball and touched it to the right past the goalkeeper to extend the Patriots’ lead to 2-0 in the 60th minute. Less than a minute later, Anaya played the ball over the top of the defense to Kaycee West, who split a pair of defenders and dribbled around the charging goalkeeper for a clean shot at an empty net.

By The Numbers: UT Tyler generated a 24-8 edge in total shots, recording 12 shots in each half… Fifteen different players accounted for the Patriots’ 24-shot total, and Kiara Rolen finished with a game-high four shots including two shots on goal… Sophomore goalkeeper Camri Cecil notched a pair of saves and recorded a shutout in her first career start… Her LSU Shreveport counterpart Karolyn Hasler recorded 10 saves, including nine in the first half.

What’s Next: UT Tyler hosts Ouachita Baptist on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4:00 p.m.