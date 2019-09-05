UT Tyler begins Division II era in home soccer opener

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Tyler will enter into a new era on Thursday when the school officially begins playing Division II athletic schedules.

The women’s soccer team will host the first athletic event for the school in the 2019-2020 season when they host LSU-Shreveport at 7 p.m.

Come out for our first Home Game against LSUS at 7 pm tomorrow!!! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/IWiqa4Izuh — Patriots W Soccer (@soccerpatriots) September 4, 2019

While the Patriots return most of their young offensive core from last season, they will be without their top goal scorer in Kaelyn Steitz. She netted six goals for the Patriots in 2018.

Defensively, UT Tyler’s primary goalkeeper, Jade Crump, also graduated. Moving into the starting role will be most likely be junior Maya Dossing. Dossing last year played over 500 minutes as goalkeeper and allowed just two goals with 14 saves.

LSU-Shreveport comes into Thursday with a 1-3 record, with their only win against Evangel University on Tuesday. They are coming off a 13-5-2 season where they finished on a fourteen game unbeaten streak before falling in the first round of the national tournament.

Despite not being able to qualify for the postseason last year, the team went 11-2-1 and were undefeated on their home turf. The women’s program has not lost a home game since October 12, 2017, a streak of 692 days.

The student section Twitter account said that their first 200 fans to show up to the game would receive free t-shirts.

UT Tyler joined the Lone Star Conference officially back in July with 19 members located across the southwest in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.

The Patriots are in year two of a three-year transition period to being a full Division II member. During that time, no sport can qualify for conference or national tournament play.

The Patriots will be able to qualify for the first time during the 2021-2022 season.