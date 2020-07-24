UT Tyler, A&M-Commerce won’t start fall competion until Sept. 21 at earliest

RICHARDSON, Texas (Lone Star Conference) – Given the uncertainty associated with COVID-19 and the need to fully assess the ability of member institutions to adhere to the NCAA guidelines for return to practice and competition, the Lone Star Conference Council of Presidents voted to delay the start of practice for all fall sports to no earlier than August 24, 2020.

Fall sports competition, if subsequently approved by the Conference, will begin no earlier than the week of September 21, 2020.

The LSC Council of Presidents will reconvene before the start of the fall season to review updated public health information and any new directives or information from federal, state and local officials to make a final determination regarding fall sports.

UT Tyler volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis are affected.

Texas A&M-Commerce football’s 2020 season opener would now tentatively take place on Saturday September 26.

Other Lions sports are impacted are volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, and men’s and women’s golf.