UT quarterback Sam Ehlinger named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week

HOUSTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 14: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns runs off the field after the game against the Rice Owls at NRG Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas quarterback, Sam Ehlinger, has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the weekend of September 12th.

Ehlinger opened the season with a record-setting first half, establishing Texas records for a single half completing 25-of-33 passes for 426 passing yards and five passing touchdowns to lead No. 14 Texas (1-0, 0-0) to a 59-3 win over UTEP at home in Austin.

The Longhorns scored touchdowns on five of their first six possessions. A team captain for the second consecutive season, Ehlinger led the Longhorns to 45 points in the first half, Texas’ best first-half output since scoring 47 points against UTEP in 2009. The Texas quarterback was also named the Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week.

Sam Ehlinger is a graduate of Westlake High School in Austin, Texas. Below is a list of honorable mentions for their performances over the weekend:

Jarret Doege (QB ,West Virginia)

Frank Harris (QB, UTSA)

Charleston Rambo (WR, Oklahoma)

Sincere McCormick (RB, UTSA)

Seth McGowan (RB, Oklahoma)

Joshua Moore (WR, Texas)

Sarodorick Thompson (RB, Texas Tech)

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year D1 Texas college.

For more information about The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award go to www.earlcampbellaward.com or contact Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce: csmoak@tylertexas.com or 903-595-7226.