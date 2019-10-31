1  of  2
Breaking News
House votes along party lines to formalize impeachment inquiry into President Trump Three men rob Tyler Valero gas station

US ties Japan 0-0 at Under-17 World Cup, needs win vs Dutch

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Chituru Odunze had four saves as the Americans tied Japan 0-0 on Wednesday at the Under-17 World Cup in Cariacica, Brazil.

The United States had opened the tournament with a 4-1 loss to Senegal and likely would advance from Group D with a win over the Netherlands on Saturday at Goiania.

Senegal leads the group with six points following a 3-1 win over the Netherlands on Wednesday. Japan, which opened with a 3-0 victory over the Dutch, is second with four points followed by the U.S. with one.

Odunze, who is 6-foot-8, was on the bench for the opener as Damian Las played.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories

Community Calendar