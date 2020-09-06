US Open Glance: Williams, Kenin try to reach quarterfinals

NEW YORK (AP)A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

Serena Williams and Sofia Kenin try to reach the quarterfinals, joining two other Americans already into that round, Jennifer Brady and Shelby Rogers. Williams plays No. 15 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece, and Kenin faces No. 16 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium. Victoria Azarenka looks to continue her resurgence since the tour resumed from the pandemic. She won the Western & Southern Open and is now trying to get deeper into the U.S. Open. With Novak Djokovic gone from the men’s bracket, second-seeded Dominic Thiem and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev – last year’s runner-up to Rafael Nadal – have a clearer path to the title.

MONDAY’S FORECAST

Mostly sunny. High of 78 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius).

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 degrees Celsius).

SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s fourth round: No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta beat No. 1 Novak Djokovic, 6-5, defaulted. No. 5 Alexander Zverev beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2, 6-2, 6-1; No. 12 Denis Shapovalov beat No. 7 David Goffin 6-7 (0), 6-3, 6-4, 6-3; No. 27 Borna Coric beat Jordan Thompson 7-5, 6-1, 6-3.

Women’s fourth round: No. 4 Naomi Osaka beat No. 14 Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-4; Shelby Rogers beat No. 6 Petra Kvitova 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (6); No. 23 Yulia Putintseva beat No. 8 Petra Martic 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; No. 28 Jennifer Brady beat No. 17 Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

0 – Number of men remaining in the draw who own a Grand Slam singles title.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

”Well, the rules are the rules.” – Carreno Busta, asked whether Djokovic should have been allowed to keep playing.

—

