Urbonavicius leads N. Dakota’s 65-pt rout over N. Central

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Gertautas Urbonavicius had 20 points as North Dakota routed North Central (MN) 115-50 on Tuesday night.

Aanen Moody had 16 points and six rebounds for North Dakota (2-4), which broke its four-game losing streak. Kienan Walter added 16 points. Davids Atelbauers had 12 points for the home team.

It was the first time this season North Dakota scored at least 100 points.

North Dakota matches up against Florida Gulf Coast on the road on Friday.

