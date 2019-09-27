Union-Crew Preview

With first place in the Eastern Conference a longshot but still possible, the Philadelphia Union look to hold on to the No. 2 spot Sunday when they face the Columbus Crew.

Philadelphia (16-9-7) is six points behind New York City FC with two matches to play, which means it needs to win this game and its season finale versus the Bronx Blues – who must lose at New England on Sunday – to claim the top seed. The Union are also one point better than reigning MLS Cup champion Atlanta United and have already guaranteed themselves at least one home match in the postseason.

Jim Curtin’s side has split the first two games of this three-match road swing after rallying to defeat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on Wednesday night. Alejandro Bedoya and Kacper Przybylko scored six minutes apart in the second half for Philadelphia, which also was the beneficiary of VAR on two occasions as the ‘Quakes had a first-half goal chalked off for offsides and a penalty in the second overturned.

“Our guys rolled up their sleeves, fought and we finished our two chances really that we created in the match, which was important,” Curtin said. “I’m really proud of the group; the mentality, the effort that they put in and the big three points for a lot of reasons. It secures at a minimum third place for us now, which is big in seeding.

“It gets us closer to the potential for a Champions League spot, which is the way things are shaking out right now with the teams that are winning different trophies, so we want to get as many points as possible to put ourselves in contention for that as well.”

Przybylko has totaled six goals and three assists in his last eight league matches and is tied for fifth in the MLS with 15 goals. The Union’s defense, though, continues to be problematic as they have gone nine matches without a clean sheet. They also have only one shutout in 17 road contests, a 2-0 blanking of first-year side FC Cincinnati on March 30.

Columbus (9-15-8) is playing the role of spoiler for its final two matches, having been mathematically eliminated despite a notable improvement in play over the past two months. The Crew are 4-1-6 in their last 11 contests but taking one point too often instead of three proved to be their undoing down the stretch, with the most recent evidence a 1-1 draw at Vancouver on Sept. 21.

Caleb Porter’s club conceded a 94th-minute equalizer, the third time in six matches Columbus allowed a tying goal in the 90th minute or later. Gyasi Zardes also is riding a hot streak, with the U.S. international scoring his sixth goal in seven contests to give him 13 overall.

“It’s really disappointing. The season was on the line, we’re up 1-0, 10 seconds to go. We need to put the ball in the stands,” Porter lamented. “These are simple things that you have to do to win games and we do the wrong things and it’s cost us this season, honestly. If we could see out a game this year we’d be in the playoffs.”

The Union ran out easy 3-0 winners in the reverse fixture March 23 as David Accam scored two goals 10 minutes apart late in the first half and set up Ilsinho’s tally three minutes after the restart. The teams have split the last six matches (2-2-2), with both clubs recording four shutouts in that stretch.