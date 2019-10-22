Union-Atlanta United Preview

It took two of the most frenzied comebacks in MLS Cup playoff history for the Philadelphia Union to record their first postseason win in franchise history. The challenge gets only tougher Thursday night when they face the reigning champion Atlanta United on the road.

The third-seeded Union (16-7-11) fought back from a pair of two-goal deficits to oust the New York Red Bulls 4-3 after extra time Sunday. After a brutal first-half performance by keeper Andre Blake, who was at fault for all three Red Bulls goals, his teammates picked him up with a stirring second-half and extra time.

Jack Elliott began the fight back in the 52nd minute before Ilsinho continued his season-long torment of New York by sending a cross Fafa Picault rose highest for to knot the game at 3 on 78 minutes. In stoppage time of the first 15-minute extra period, Marco Fabian’s cross-turned-shot took a deflection off a Red Bulls defender, looped over keeper Luis Robles, and gently kissed the crossbar before falling over the line for the decisive goal.

“There’s a thousand times that I was able to bail them out,” Blake told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It’s a team sport, and when someone is not having their best day, you know, you have to have a brother’s shoulder to lean on. And that’s what we did tonight. We were able to fight for each other.”

The question for Jim Curtin’s team is just how much does his side have left to give after such a heavy lift in the first round? Ilsinho continues to be a game-changer off the bench, giving Curtin the flexibility to morph the Union from their usual 4-2-3-1 set-up to a diamond-style 4-4-2.

Fabian is also a wild card of sorts, with the Designated Player and Mexico international – and also the highest-paid player in club history – struggling all season to stay healthy before delivering in the pivotal moment expected of a high-profile international star.

Curtin is also sweating the availability of leading goal-scorer Kacper Przybylko, who missed Sunday’s victory with an ankle injury suffered in the pre-game warmups of Philadelphia’s regular-season finale. Przybylko, who Curtin listed as “day-to-day,” has 15 goals and had been in a fine run of form before the injury with six goals in nine matches.

“Our players have done a good job of picking up the next guy, but Kacper we’re certainly a heck of a lot better team when he’s on the field and we have him with us in our group than when he’s not,” Curtin said.

“It’s literally going to be what he can tolerate. It will be something that we are going to continue to push to get him back. And he’s dying to play against Atlanta obviously.”

Atlanta’s bid to be the first repeat MLS Cup champions since the 2011-12 Los Angeles Galaxy began with a 1-0 victor over New England at home Saturday. Franco Escobar’s goal in the 70th minute, set up by a deft through ball from Ezequiel Barco, separated the sides in a cagey match which turned after Five Stripes coach Frank de Boer introduced Florentin Pogba and Hector Villalba in the 65th minute and switched to a 4-3-3 formation.

“I wanted to bring some fresh blood in, and I think in that period we didn’t have the control anymore,” de Boer explained to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “So, that’s why I changed to four in the back. If you want to bring in Tito (Villalba) then you have to have somebody behind him. So that’s why I swapped to the 4-3-3 formation. I think that it resulted in us getting the control back. We created chances as well.”

The downside for Atlanta is it lost another defender as Michael Parkhurst has been ruled out with a dislocated shoulder. He was starting in place of Miles Robinson, who strained his hamstring on international duty with the U.S. national team. That leaves de Boer – who prefers a three-man back line – with only three healthy center backs in Escoba, Pogba, and Leandro Gonzalez Pirez.

De Boer also has a dilemma in attack after surprisingly holding out playmaker Pity Martinez on Saturday. The 2018 South American Player of the Year has had his ups and downs in his first season with United, not always seeing eye-to-eye with de Boer, and it is uncertain if the Argentine will crack the first XI in this contest.

After being held off the scoresheet, Five Stripes striker and leading scorer Josef Martinez will look to make his presence felt. The Veneuzelan striker has tallied 52 of his 81 goals at home and also has been a thorn in the Union’s side with six goals in as many career matchups.

Philadelphia, though, took four of six points in the two meetings with a 1-1 draw in Atlanta and a 3-1 home win Aug. 31 after United had won the U.S. Open Cup. The winner of this game will play the winner of the New York City FC-Toronto FC match in the Eastern Conference final Oct. 30.