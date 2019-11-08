Under first year coach, Brook Hill Volleyball set for first trip to State

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – While the public schools are beginning the second round of the high school volleyball playoffs, it’s state tourney time for the private schools.

And one area program will be representing East Texas later this week as Brook Hill is making its first ever trip to a TAPPS final four.

The Lady Guard have always had a solid program. But according to Brook Hill athletics director Wally Dawkins, the volleyball team hadn’t won a playoff game since he took over in 2008.

New head coach Sonorah Duty, a former player at Tyler Lee and UT Tyler, has brought a new level of intensity. Her players say she preaches being in better shape and flat out out-conditioning your opponent.

Prior to coming back to East Texas, Duty coached club volleyball in Rowlett.

At 21-6-3, Brook Hill is now just two wins away from a state crown.

“It’s definitely a high bar to set moving forward but it’s only gonna push us to be better. And I think it was a really good precedent for this program kind of moving forward,” said Duty.

“Coach D, is just, her coaching style has just been, it’s pushed us a lot outside of our comfort zones. And so I think we’ve been able to grow as players for sure. And grow together, and get this far,” said senior outside hitter Laurel Reed.

“We have a lot of positive energy on the court. And that comes from off the court us just getting along and having really good attitudes with each other,” said junior setter Anna Hardee.

The Lady Guard take on Carrollton Prince of Peace in the TAPPS 5A state semis Friday at 6:00 p.m. at West High School.

If Brook Hill advances, they will play for the 5A crown at 10:00 a.m. Saturday against the winner between San Antonio Christian and San Antonio Holy Cross.

Watch the video to see the story.