Undefeated Sabine looks to beat Gladewater for the first time ever, and claim a district championship

LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KETK) — There’s a new mindset among the Sabine football team, a culture shift, which is three years in the making.

“Usually we always hear the old Sabine, always give up, but sometimes we’ve been down in games before and we’ve just fought back and our fight has been amazing,” said senior defensive and offensive lineman Tristan Green.

At 8-0, the Cardinals have put the rest of the district on notice, and have already cemented themselves Sabine football history.

But they are far from satisfied.

“It’s been super special, been leaving a legacy here at sabine which is unreal,” said quarterback Landon McKinney. “Last year 5-5, the year before that 2-8, and just 8-0 right now, looking to go 9-0.”

“The expectations were set with what we want in this program for our kids and they have bought in that’s the biggest part being the third year in it,” said head coach Rex Sharp. “Having great kids and a good coaching staff.”

On Friday night, they’ll head to Jack v. Murphy Stadium, to take on the Gladewater Bears, a team they have never beaten, in a matchup for the district championship.

“This game is super big for us, we’ve accomplished a lot of firsts in Sabine, first team to be 7-0, first team to be 8-0, and why not get the ‘dub’ against Gladewater,” said McKinney. “That could be the first win over Gladewater ever, so that would be pretty good too.”

“Great opponent, great coaching staff over there, I know a lot of those guys and I respect them and they have good athletes,” said Sharp. “But we have some good ones too so we’re going to line up and get after it I promise you.”

“I know in this district, not many have us picked to win it, but hopefully we can pull through,” said Green.

So far, the Cards have left every game unscathed, and with each week, they continue to make program history.

“It’s not about what’s happened in the past, it’s about now, this is the legacy you guys are leaving and we’ve accomplished so many things already,” said Sharp. “So we want to continue that journey.”

The journey continues on Friday night at Jack V. Murphy Stadium in Gladewater, in our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week.