Unbeaten Princeton rising in STATS FCS Top 25

(STATS) – Top-ranked North Dakota State tied for the second-longest winning streak in FCS history with its 26th straight victory this past Saturday.

Princeton is halfway behind with the second-longest active streak at 13. It’s a run that will be put to the test in the Ivy League, according to the STATS FCS Top 25 on Monday.Princeton moved up four spots to No. 21 in the national media rankings, but Dartmouth and Yale weren’t far behind among teams receiving votes just outside the Top 25. All three teams are 3-0, giving the Ivy League, which starts its season later than other conferences, a trio of the five unbeaten teams in the FCS, joining NDSU (5-0) and No. 5 Villanova (6-0).

On Saturday, Dartmouth will host Yale, while NDSU (No. 10 Northern Iowa) and Villanova (No. 2 James Madison) face Top 10 opponents. Princeton, whose program was one of the participants in the first college football game 150 years ago, will host winless Lafayette Friday night.

NDSU, the top-time defending FCS champion, collected all but one of the 156 first-place votes in the poll. James Madison claimed the other first-place vote.

A national panel of sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries select the STATS FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

STATS FCS Top 25 (Oct. 7)

1. North Dakota State (5-0), 3,899 points (155 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Last Week’s Result: 37-3 win over Illinois State

2. James Madison (5-1), 3,704 (1 first-place vote)

Previous Ranking: 2; Last Week’s Result: 45-38 OT win over Stony Brook

3. South Dakota State (4-1), 3,611

Previous Ranking: 3; Last Week’s Result: 28-10 win over Southern Illinois

4. Weber State (3-2), 3,286

Previous Ranking: 4; Last Week’s Result: 41-35 win over Idaho

5. Villanova (6-0), 3,221

Previous Ranking: 5; Last Week’s Result: 35-28 win over William & Mary

6. Montana State (5-1), 3,043

Previous Ranking: 6; Last Week’s Result: 34-28 OT win over Cal Poly

7. Kennesaw State (4-1), 2,820

Previous Ranking: 7; Last Week’s Result: Bye

8. Montana (5-1), 2,815

Previous Ranking: 8; Last Week’s Result: 59-20 win over Idaho State

9. Towson (3-2), 2,497

Previous Ranking: 9; Last Week’s Result: Bye

10. Northern Iowa (3-2), 2,357

Previous Ranking: 13; Last Week’s Result: 21-14 win over Youngstown State

11. Furman (4-2), 2,271

Previous Ranking: 14; Last Week’s Result: 58-14 win over Samford

12. Nicholls (3-2), 2,173

Previous Ranking: 16; Last Week’s Result: 34-14 win over Central Arkansas

13. North Carolina A&T (4-1), 1,993

Previous Ranking: 15; Last Week’s Result: 58-19 win over Norfolk State

14. Illinois State (3-2), 1,810

Previous Ranking: 10; Last Week’s Result: 37-3 loss to North Dakota State

15. Delaware (3-2), 1,437

Previous Ranking: 19; Last Week’s Result: Bye

16. Central Arkansas (3-2), 1,391

Previous Ranking: 11; Last Week’s Result: 34-14 loss to Nicholls

17. Jacksonville State (4-2), 1,118

Previous Ranking: 21; Last Week’s Result: 31-23 win over Tennessee State

18. Maine (2-3), 1,071

Previous Ranking: 20; Last Week’s Result: Bye

19. Youngstown State (4-1), 985

Previous Ranking: 18; Last Week’s Result: 21-14 loss to Youngstown State

20. Southeast Missouri (3-2), 959

Previous Ranking: 23; Last Week’s Result: 43-37, 2-OT win over Tennessee Tech

21. Princeton (3-0), 775

Previous Ranking: 25; Last Week’s Result: 21-10 win over Columbia

22. Stony Brook (4-2), 680

Previous Ranking: 24; Last Week’s Result: 45-38 OT loss to James Madison

23. Southeastern Louisiana (3-2), 525

Previous Ranking: 17; Last Week’s Result: 38-34 loss to McNeese

24. UC Davis (2-4), 414

Previous Ranking: 12; Last Week’s Result: 38-36 loss to North Dakota

25. Sam Houston State (4-2), 351

Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week’s Result: 31-20 win over Stephen F. Austin

Dropped Out: Eastern Washington (22)

Others Receiving Votes: Sacramento State 350; Dartmouth 281; South Carolina State 198; North Dakota 195; Austin Peay 114; Yale 88; Central Connecticut State 70; Wofford 39; Alcorn State 28; Eastern Washington 26; New Hampshire 24; Tennessee Tech 23; McNeese 20; Houston Baptist 17; Samford 8; UT Martin 7; Elon 3; Georgetown 2; Cal Poly 1