UMass wins 3rd straight, knocks off Northeastern 80-71

AMHERST, Mass. (AP)Tre Mitchell had 20 points as UMass topped Northeastern 80-71 on Tuesday night.

The heralded freshman center came into the contest averaging 14 points and eight rebounds per game. He pulled down six caroms against Northeastern.

Carl Pierre had 18 points for UMass, which is now 3-0 to start the season for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Sean East II added 17 points and seven assists.

Freshman T.J. Weeks, who is averaging 16 points per game through his first two games, added 12 points.

Bolden Brace had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskies (2-1). Tomas Murphy added 18 points. Jordan Roland, who scored 81 points in the first two games combined, was held to just 14 points.

Tyson Walker, who was second on the Huskies in scoring coming into the contest with 13.0 points per game, scored 2 points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

UMass plays Central Connecticut at home on Saturday. Northeastern plays Old Dominion at home on Saturday.

