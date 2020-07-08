UIL to allow summer workouts to resume on July 13

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The UIL is allowing high schools to resume their summer workout programs on July 13 after a near two-week pause following a spike in cases across the state.

Face coverings will be mandatory for all athletes that are not actively exercising. This also includes school employees, parents, and visitors over the age of ten. There are exceptions to the policy, which are listed below:

Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering;

While a person is consuming food or drink;

While the person is in a pool, lake, or similar body of water.

When a congregating group of persons maintains at least 6 feet of social distancing; or

Any other reason or circumstance indicated under Executive Order GA-29.

The UIL is also mandating that hand sanitizer stations be readily available in the workout area and have athletes and coaches use them frequently.

All surfaces in workout areas must be thoroughly disinfected during workouts and at the end of the day. No clothing or towels may be laundered on site or shared during workouts. There can also be no sharing of water or food.

In the case of an individual who was diagnosed with COVID-19, the individual may return to school when all three of the following criteria are met:

at least three days (72 hours) have passed since recovery (resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications);

the individual has improvement in symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and

at least ten days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

To read the entire UIL directive, click here.