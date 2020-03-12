UIL State basketball tournament to only allow a “limited number of fans” to attend

SAN ANTONIO (KETK) – UIL, the governing body for Texas high school sports, announced early Thursday morning that they will continue to hold the boy’s state basketball tournament, but only with “a limited number of fans in attendance.”

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and patrons is our number one priority,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt, “While we are saddened to limit the fans that can be inside the arena supporting their teams, it is crucial we take every possible precaution to keep participants safe.”

For fans with pre-purchased tickets to games on Thursday and Friday, they will be allowed into the arena but no additional tickets will be sold.

Each school will also only be allowed 500 tickets for the championship game if their team makes it. On Championship Saturday, no honor team presentations will take place.

All-Tournament tickets that allow entry to the entire tournament will no longer be accepted for entry.

East Texas has three teams competing in San Antonio this weekend: the LaPoynor Flyers, the Martins Mill Mustangs, and the Shelbyville Dragons.