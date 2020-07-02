UIL sends memo to schools, suggests shutting down workouts until July 13

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The UIL is looking to minimize the risk.

In lieu of potential family get-togethers and social gatherings in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday, the University Interscholastic League sent an email Wednesday to all its member schools across the state of Texas recommending that they suspend summer strength and conditioning workouts from July 3 thru July 12.

Activities would then resume on Monday July 13.

Rusk ISD athletics director Thomas Sitton tells KETK they will be following that guideline.

Lufkin ISD which had already given its athletes this week off for Independence Day, will extend that break through next week.

Gilmer ISD and the Tyler ISD high schools, John Tyler and Robert E. Lee had already planned to take a break in their summer workouts on those exact dates.

Whitehouse ISD is currently weighing its options.