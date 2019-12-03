UIL releases realignment cutoff numbers, Longview to drop to 5A

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
longview_lufkin_20150327032239

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UIL released its 2020-2022 reclassification cutoff number Tuesday morning to show what classification numbers will look like for the next two academic years.

There will be several schools dropping down, the most noteworthy being that the Longview Lobos will be a 5A school for the next two years after four seasons in the highest classification.

Lindale will also be headed down a level back down to 4A after several years in 5A DII.

Editor’s Note: The numbers provided by the school are not official until February when the realignment numbers are finalized.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories