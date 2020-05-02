UIL may allow high school teams extra summer practice time once it’s safe

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – If high school sports teams in Texas are able to safely reconvene for workouts sometime this summer, expect coaches to be able to spend more time with their squad in their particular sport.

The UIL approved a measure Friday that in a sense would begin to make up for lost time.

But that is only if athletes can practice together in group settings again.

The resolution passed allows UIL executive director Charles Breithaupt to adjust rules that in a traditional setting would only allow coaches to spend minimal time working with their teams during the summer months.

In 2019 for the first time, the UIL allowed two hours per week for teams to actually practice their sport on top of regular conditioning workouts.

This measure would allow that time to be increased.

“The authority to alter and/or waive rules in the UIL Constitution and Contest

Rules necessitated by any disruption of normal business operations related to

COVID-19, orders of the state or federal government, or related COVID-19

concerns.” University Interscholastic League

