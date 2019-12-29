UIC beats Cleveland State for 3rd straight time, 71-66

Breaking News
CHICAGO (AP)Godren Boahen scored 21 points off the UIC bench to lead the Flames to a 71-66 victory over Cleveland State in the Horizon League opener on Saturday afternoon.

The win is UIC’s third straight over the Vikings after sweeping the series a year ago.

Braelen Bridges had his third double-double of the season, scoring 11 points and grabbing 13 rebounds for the Flames (6-8, 1-0). Marcus Ottey added 13 points and Tarkus Ferguson added 12 points and five assists.

Torrey Patton scored 22 points and grabbed a half-dozen rebounds to lead Cleveland State (4-10, 0-1). Csraig Beaudion added 15 points and dished nine assists and Algevon Eichelberger chipped in 13 points.

