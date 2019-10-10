Live Now
#bEASTtexas 2019: Friday Football Fever looks at where teams stand, where they might go from here

UEFA signs Esprit fashion brand as women’s soccer sponsor

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NYON, Switzerland (AP)UEFA has signed another sponsor to be a dedicated backer of women’s soccer.

UEFA says fashion brand Esprit will supply clothes to ”UEFA staff and volunteers working on site” at women’s competitions through the 2021 European Championship in England.

The apparel will be seen first at the Women’s Champions League final on May 24 in Vienna, Austria.

Esprit joins top-tier sponsor Visa and ball supplier Nike in signing exclusive deals with European women’s soccer.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC