UEFA seeks advice on how to improve match-fixing prosecution

NYON, Switzerland (AP)Aiming to better fight match-fixing in soccer, UEFA wants a partner to advise how to work better with police and prosecutors.

UEFA says it set an Oct. 28 deadline for expressions of interest to provide a feasibility study ”to examine ways to enhance football’s capacity to investigate and prosecute match-fixing cases.”

UEFA acknowledges ”the problem of match-fixing has increased in recent years and … the capacity of UEFA and other sports bodies to fight it has not grown in line with the threat.”

In its most significant recent case, UEFA banned Skenderbeu from the Champions League for 10 years. That in-house investigation was hampered by lack of help from Albanian authorities.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says ”the most important thing is cooperation with governments.”

UEFA wants to pick an agency or company in December with expertise working in the ”law enforcement, legal, economics, political” fields.

