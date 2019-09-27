UEFA punishes Red Star for latest fan racism incident

NYON, Switzerland (AP)UEFA has punished Red Star Belgrade for the latest ”racist behavior” by its fans, and banned the club from selling tickets to its fans for a Champions League game at Tottenham.

UEFA said Friday its disciplinary panel found the charge proven against the Serbian champion at a qualifying rounds game against HJK Helsinki in Finland in July.

Red Star cannot sell tickets for its next Group B away game, in London on Oct. 22, and was fined 50,000 euros ($54,600).

The UEFA punishment follows similar fan incidents last season. Charges of racist behavior, illicit chants and crowd disorder led to Red Star playing a home playoff game in an empty stadium and being barred from selling tickets to two group-stage games away from home.

Red Star was ordered to pay UEFA fines totaling 191,000 euros ($208,000) last season, and 122,000 euros ($133,000) so far this season.

In a separate case of alleged racism, UEFA said Friday its disciplinary panel closed a case against Porto. No reason was given for the decision.

Racially abusive shouts were allegedly targeted by a fan with a megaphone at Young Boys player Jean-Pierre Nsame as he was preparing to take a penalty in a Europa League game last week.

