UEFA bans Ajax, Eintracht ticket sales for fan disorder

NYON, Switzerland (AP)UEFA has banned Ajax and Eintracht Frankfurt from selling tickets to fans for games in London next month as punishment for disorder.

UEFA’s disciplinary panel punished Ajax on Thursday for crowd disturbances and damage to the stadium in a 3-0 Champions League win at Valencia this month.

That means there won’t be an away section for Ajax at its next away game, at Chelsea on Nov. 5.

In a similar case, Eintracht is banned from selling tickets to Europa League games at Standard Liege on Nov. 7 and Arsenal on Nov. 28.

Both clubs had suspended punishments after incidents last season activated for the repeat offenses.

Ajax was fined 68,000 euros ($75,500) for various charges and ordered to compensate Valencia. UEFA also put Ajax on probation for another year.

Eintracht must compensate Vitoria Guimaraes for damage in Portugal on Oct. 3.

Dinamo Zagreb was also threatened with a future ticket sales ban. UEFA put the club on one year of probation after fans caused disruption and damage at Manchester City in the Champions League this month.

Dinamo was fined 20,000 euros ($20,250) and told to compensate City. The English champion was fined 15,750 euros ($15,950) for a charge of fans throwing objects.

Other clubs fined by the UEFA disciplinary panel Thursday, included: Liverpool, 10,000 euros ($10,125) for a fan on the field; Borussia Dortmund, 29,875 euros ($30,250) for damage and throwing objects; Vitoria Guimaraes, 50,000 euros ($50,600) for throwing objects and lighting fireworks.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports