UConn guard charged with fleeing police after car crash

STORRS, Conn. (AP)UConn freshman basketball player James Bouknight faces several charges after police say he ran from an officer following a crash on campus.

Police say Bouknight was driving a car that struck a street sign while speeding on Sept. 27.Police say Bouknight told responding officers he didn’t have identification with him and later ran off.

Police say Bouknight has since provided them with a statement admitting his actions.

He has been charged with evading responsibility, interfering with a police officer, traveling too fast for conditions and operation of a motor vehicle without a license.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.

The guard issued a statement to apologize and called his actions irresponsible.

UConn coach Dan Hurley says there will be consequences both ”within the structure of the team as well as on the outside.”