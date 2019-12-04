UC Santa Barbara holds off CSU Bakersfield 64-60

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)Matt Freeman scored 19 points and Jaquori McLaughlin scored 12 and UC Santa Barbara held on to beat Cal State Bakersfield 64-60 on Tuesday night.

McLaughlin made 1 of 2 fouls shots with five seconds to go and the Gauchos (5-3) held a 62-60 lead. On the inbounds for the Roadrunners, Czar Perry drove the left sideline but was called for traveling after a Gauchos player blocked his path. Forced to foul, Freeman went to the line a final time and sank two more foul shots to seal. He made 7 of 8 on the night.

Amadou Sow added 11 points for the Gauchos.

Perry led the Roadrunners (4-6) with 23 points. CSU Bakersfield was just 5 of 20 from beyond the 3-point line.

