UC Riverside puts away Denver 73-49 on strength of McCrae

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Callum McCrae scored 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting with nine rebounds and Zyon Pullin scored 15 and UC Riverside beat Denver 73-49 on Saturday.

Alperen Kurnaz made a 3-pointer to give Denver a 7-4 lead with 17:22 before halftime. Dominick Pickett countered with back-to-back 3s and DJ McDonald added one and the Highlanders led the rest of the way.

A 33-23 halftime lead got extended to a 23-point margin (64-41) on Pullin’s jump shot with 5:27 remaining.

The Highlanders shot 27 of 56 (48.2%).

Roscoe Eastmond led the Pioneers with (2-3) with 11 points and Kurnaz scored 10. Denver struggled in all offensive facets missing 36 of 54 shots, including 10 misses on 12 3-point attempts, and missed half its 22 free throw tries.

