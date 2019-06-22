Tyus Bowser continues the CUJO legacy of giving back to his hometown

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — If you’ve ever been able to attend a summer John Tyler football, you’ll notice, it feels very similar to a family reunion.

“It shows the bond we have, the friendships, the brotherhoods we had throughout the years when we were hear at John Tyler,” said Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser.

For the second year in a row, Bowser hosted his camp at John Tyler High School, joined by Cujo alums, such as Greg Ward Jr., Justice Liggins, Fred Ross and this year, two time Super Bowl champion and Texas Longhorn, Aaron Ross, who was proud to see Bowser continue a tradition he helped start in Tyler.

“I had to be here to see him just pass on the torch,” said Ross. “It makes you smile to know that you’re a part of something that’s carrying on.”

“Being able to have the opportunity, to have these kids come out and have the city support me in what I do, man, I definitely take pride in it,” said Bowser.

The JT program has a tradition of excellence on Friday nights, as well as preparing players to compete on the biggest football stage.

But the other part of this Cujo tradition, is never forgetting about the people, and community who helped you along the way.

“Showing them hard work, dedication and having these guys out here, all my guys, to have some type of influence, guys that they can look up to, to show that they can get to our level too, and it starts with us,” said Bowser.

“Starting from way back then, and having myself go on to UT, the NFL and now Tyus doing the same thing, paying it forward has been a huge tradition,” said Ross

Tt doesn’t appear this Lion legacy, will be going anywhere, anytime soon.