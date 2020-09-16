Tyler Legacy opens season beating Longview, Bullard sweeps Chapel Hill

KETK – The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders got the 2020 season started on a good note.

Legacy defeated Longview Tuesday in four hard-fought sets 25-23, 16-25, 25-21, 25-13 at Lobo Coliseum. The 5A & 6A programs beginning their campaigns this week per UIL’s COVID-19 plan.

The Lady Raiders also defeated Beckville in four sets later Tuesday as they enter their second-year under head coach Bryan Winegeart.

Smaller programs, many of them already in district play.

The No. 6 (TGCA) ranked Bullard Lady Panthers swept Chapel Hill 25-5, 25-13, 25-18 Tuesday in Tyler.

Keili Richmond led the Lady Panthers with 11 kills, while Emily Bochow added six. Libby Eitel paced Bullard with 18 assists.

Coach Cristy O’Bannon’s squad improves to 11-1 on the year, and 3-0 in District 16-4A action.

Watch the video to see highlights.