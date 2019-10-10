Tyler Lee’s success so far a result of a mature team

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s bye week time at Robert E. Lee high school in the Rose City.

The Red Raiders are feeling pretty good about themselves as they are off to a 5-1 start, and a 2-0 mark in district for the first time since before they won state in 2004.

Lee has used a combination of a strong running game by committee, a much improved defense, and a two-headed quarterback with Trent Adams, and Mark Patton.

Although the latter has been used more as a H-back and tight end. In his third season at the helm, head coach Kurt Traylor loves having a 6’6″ target downfield.

But Traylor also believes that what they are accomplishing is a result of building the program the last three years. And as he likes to say, “focusing on the roots not the fruits.”

“I can just see the growth in the program, the growth and the belief in our kids. I knew going into this year we’d have a mature team with some mature seniors that believe in what we preach every day. Just talking to them about what they need to grow, and how they get better. And they come back the next day and fix those things that need to get fixed,” said Traylor.

The Red Raiders return to the field on Friday October 18 when they visit the Mesquite Skeeters.