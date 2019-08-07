Tyler Lee, new volleyball coach sweep White Oak to open season

The Bryan Winegeart era began with a dominating showing by his Tyler Lee Lady Raiders Tuesday.

Lee swept White Oak to open the 2019 high school volleyball season 25-15, 25-18, and 25-12.

Hope Casel led the way for the Lady Raiders with seven kills, four aces, one block, and four digs.

Alysa Hall had nine kills for the Ladynecks, while Samantha McGrew added 10 digs.

Winegeart takes over at Lee after seven seasons as the head volleyball coach at All Saints.

He is a 2002 graduate of Lee, and looks to take the Lady Raiders to the playoffs this fall for the fourth consecutive season.

Lee will be in the Metroplex to play in Mansfield tournament beginning on Thursday.

White Oak will take part in the Palestine tournament which also gets going on Thursday.