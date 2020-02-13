Tyler Lee ladies reflect on 1st district crown in 34 years

Closings
KETK- A 34-year drought is over for the Tyler Lee Lady Raider girls basketball team.

Tuesday night, Lee rallied from eleven points down at halftime to beat a very good Mesquite Horn squad on the road 60-46 in their regular season finale. That victory clinched their first district championship since 1986.

The Lady Raiders that year made it all the way to the state finals.

This current bunch is now 27-6 on the season, and finishes 11-1 in its league.

Coach Ross Barber’s team opens the postseason next Tuesday against Temple at 6:00 p.m. at Navarro College in Corsicana.

