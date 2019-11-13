Tyler Lee ladies open season in dominating fashion over Nac

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Fourth year girls head basketball coach Ross Barber has a lot of experience, and a lot of talent back for his Tyler Lee Raiders.

They put that on display in their season opener Tuesday as they beat up on the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons 68-25 after scoring the game’s first 22 points,

Alyssia Thorne led all scorers with 17 for Lee, while TCU commit Aaliyah Morgan had a double-double with 16 while pulling down 10 rebounds, to go along with three steals.

Watch the video to see the highlights.