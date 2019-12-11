Tyler Lee knocks off rival Whitehouse, JT falls to Greenville

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Coming off a tournament title in Royse City over the weekend, that included a victory over a very good Dallas Skyline team, the Tyler Lee boys basketball team continued its early season roll Tuesday.

The Red Raiders defeated Whitehouse 58-40 thanks in part to 20 points from Jaiden Pinson.

Now on a 5-game winning streak, Lee improves to 8-6 on the season.

In a week span, the Red Raiders have beaten crosstown rival John Tyler, won a tournament and defeated the Wildcats.

Coach Alan Simmons’ squad hosts Rowlett Friday at 8:00 p.m.

The John Tyler Lions had a tough time slowing down Greenville Tuesday, as they fell 70-46 at home.

Freshman guard Ashad Walker led the Lions with 19 points, while D’Jonte Henderson added 14.

JT falls to 3-7 on the campaign.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

