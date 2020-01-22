Tyler Lee girls take down Rockwall Heath, remain tied for 1st in district

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Lee Lady Raiders shook off a sluggish start Tuesday and defeated the Rockwall Heath Lady Hawks 47-37.

The Lady Raiders trailed 17-15 at the half before taking over the contest in the second half and pulling away for the victory.

Lee remains in a tie for first place in district 11-6A with Mesquite Horn as the Lady Raiders improve to 6-1 in league play, and 21-6 overall.

Alyssia Thorn led coach Ross Barber’s squad with 21 points. TCU commit Aaliyah Morgan added 18.

Watch the video to see the highlights.