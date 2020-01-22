Tyler Lee girls take down Rockwall Heath, remain tied for 1st in district

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Lee Lady Raiders shook off a sluggish start Tuesday and defeated the Rockwall Heath Lady Hawks 47-37.

The Lady Raiders trailed 17-15 at the half before taking over the contest in the second half and pulling away for the victory.

Lee remains in a tie for first place in district 11-6A with Mesquite Horn as the Lady Raiders improve to 6-1 in league play, and 21-6 overall.

Alyssia Thorn led coach Ross Barber’s squad with 21 points. TCU commit Aaliyah Morgan added 18.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories