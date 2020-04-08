Tyler Lee girls soccer team has a little fun hoping to resume its season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With their tremendous season on hold, the Tyler Lee Lady Raiders put together a very creative video that is making the rounds on social media.

To a little “Rocky Theme music,” the Lady Raiders pass the ball off to each other using their fancy ball-handling skills showing how each of them is working out on their own during this time of social distancing.

Close to the end of the video, 27th year head coach Chris Woodard receives a pass, which turns out to be their golden ball, District 11-6A championship trophy.

Lee was 16-3 when their season was interrupted and was on 12-game winning streak. They were also undefeated in league play, and had already clinched the district crown with three regular season games left on the schedule.

The question now is, will this talented group that was ranked No. 10 in Class 6A get the opportunity to show just how good it really is with all competition halted at an absolute minimum until May 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Woodard believes it’s become one of the best teams in the history of the program, and is a group primed to make a tremendous run in the post-season if it is played.

“Just were looking forward to getting into the playoffs. I think we had a team this year that really could compete with some of the best teams in the state. You know that’s all kind of been taken away from them as far as the norm. And then to also have our season, some of them it’s their last year,” said Woodard.

He went on to stress how difficult the situation is for their players, especially their seniors, and those who may not play soccer at the college level.

However, Woodard admits that they can find some comfort in the video his team crafted.

“If you’re gonna have something to kind of end your season with, that was something neat to put together,” said Woodard.

The concept of the video was agreed upon, and produced by the Lady Raiders senior captains, and assistant coach Sara Hernandez.

Senior Ariel Hekier, who plans on attending Duke, did the editing. Woodard said Lexie Thedford helped her with the music.

DISCLAIMER: KETK & FOX 51 do not own the rights to the music used by the Tyler Lee girls soccer team in the making of their quarantine 2020 video.