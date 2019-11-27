Tyler Lee girls dominate Ennis, 69-25

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Robert E. Lee Lady Raiders came out fast Tuesday.

Coach Ross Barber’s team never allowed visiting Ennis to find itself, as they seized control from the opening tip.

The Lady Raiders defeated the Lady Lions 69-25 to win in blow out fashion on consecutive days, after beating up on Lufkin Monday 41-14 on the road.

Alyssia Thorne led Lee with 15 points, while TCU commit Aaliyah Morgan added 10.

The Lady Raiders improve to 5-4 on the young season.

After the contest, the two teams got together for a Thanksgiving meal and celebration in a show of sportsmanship and fellowship.

Watch the video to see the highlights.