Tyler Lee feeling good about 3-0 start, but Traylor stressing ‘practice makes permanent’

The Tyler Lee Red Raiders are excited to be 3-0 on season.

Lee has turned away its first three opponents with impressive showings, winning convincingly against athletic juggernauts Marshall, rival John Tyler, and holding off a solid Nacogdoches squad that refused to go away this past Saturday.

The Red Raiders defense has shown the type of strides its made since last season.

Offensively, the two-quarterback system of senior Mark Patton and junior Trent Adams has been effective, along with the tremendous performances of sophomore running back Jamarion Miller.

But third-year head coach Kurt Traylor wants his guys to remain focused, with the old addage, one week at a time.

“It feels good. It really does. I mean practices are sharper. Kids have a little smile on their face. And I always talk about I want players to feed life into me not suck it out of me. And they’re showing up with smiles ready to go to work. So three-and-oh feels good. Go out there and practice to make permanent because, yeah, there is a goal in mind. But our goal right now is to get better each week,” said Traylor.

The Red Raiders have a major challenge this Friday on the road at Mesquite Poteet.

That’ll be played at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

