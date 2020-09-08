Tyler high schools enter new era with new names, new aspirations

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – You could call it a new era as the Tyler ISD high schools kicked off fall camp under new names, the Tyler High Lions, and the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders.

With the controversial process behind them many of the players and coaches at both programs are just happy that they are finally putting helmets on and getting the opportunity to prepare for a 2020 season.

With 16 starters back, Legacy is getting more and more comfortable under first-year head coach Joe Willis.

And CUJO has grown up considerably since 2019.

While many on both campuses don’t feel a major difference with the name change, they do sense that they are a part of something new.

“As long as we’re the Lions, and we hit that playoff time with CUJO, it doesn’t matter what the name of this high school is gonna be,” said ninth-year Tyler head coach Ricklan Holmes.

“We’re kind of starting a very new legacy from day one with this new name change right here that first game. It’s two different eras, you got the John Tyler era, that went all the way up until a few months ago, and now we’re starting the brand new era, brand new dynasty,” said Tyler senior center LeTavion Erwin.

“All the stuff going on, all the killings and stuff, yeah needed to change, have everybody fresh mind, feel good about it,” said Tyler junior defensive end KaDarius Tave.

“My focus the entire time has been on the names in the building, not so much the name on the building. I am impressed that we picked a name like Legacy because it does allow us to reflect back on the many people that went to high school here at Robert E. Lee, and the awesome job that they’ve done in building expectation for us,” said Willis.

Both teams kick off the season at home. The Lions host Texas High on Thursday Sept. 24 at 7:00 p.m.

The Red Raiders take on Lufkin the next night Friday Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Watch the video to see the story.