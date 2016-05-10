Tyler gymnast Sidney Dukes All-American as freshman at Kentucky

Having just completed her freshman season at Kentucky, Sidney Dukes is regarded as one of the top up-and-coming gymnasts in the SEC. A Tyler Lee grad, Dukes finished her first year at the college level as an NCAA All-American. She was also named UK’s freshman of the year, and made first-team All-SEC. Having trained and competed at Texas East Gymnastics in Tyler since age three, she says she was prepared, but didn’t expect all this success right away.

Watch the video to see the story and to hear from Dukes.