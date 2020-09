TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders will open their 2020 football season against the Lufkin Panthers at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.

After a month delay imposed by the pandemic, the Red Raiders come in with a new head coach and a new school name. But Tyler-Lufkin is an old matchup and one with a lot of history.

The game will be streamed in its entirety here on KETK.com.