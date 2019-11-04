Breaking News
16-year-old Upshur County teen arrested for shooting 15-year-old during fight

Two Gators make 1st team on coaches’ preseason all-SEC team

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Florida teammates Kerry Blackshear and Andrew Nembhard are first-team selections on the preseason all-Southeastern Conference team as selected by the league’s coaches.

The Gators were the only program to have two first-team selections.

Other first-team picks include Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr., Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans, LSU’s Skylar Mays, Mississippi’s Breein Tyree, Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry and South Carolina’s A.J. Lawson.

The second team includes Arkansas’ Isaiah Joe, Auburn’s Austin Wiley, Kentucky’s Tyrese Maxey and EJ Montgomery, LSU’s Javonte Smart, Ole Miss’ Devontae Shuler, Missouri’s Jeremiah Tilmon Jr., Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden and Lamonte’ Turner, Texas A&M’s Savion Flagg and Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories

Community Calendar