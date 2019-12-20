Twins bolster bullpen, signing Clippard, bringing back Romo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)The Minnesota Twins bolstered their bullpen Friday by finalizing contracts for two right-handed relievers, adding Tyler Clippard on a $2.75 million, one-year deal and bringing back Sergio Romo with a contract that guaranteed $5 million and includes a 2021 club option.

Romo was acquired in a trade with Miami in July. He posted a 3.18 ERA with four walks and 27 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings for Minnesota. The 36-year-old, who won three World Series with San Francisco, gets $4.75 million next year, and the Twins have a $5 million option for 2021 with a $250,000 buyout. Romo has a 2.92 ERA in 623 career innings, for five major league teams.

The 34-year-old Clippard had a 2.90 ERA in 62 innings for division rival Cleveland last season, with 15 walks and 64 strikeouts. He has a 3.14 ERA in 816 career innings, for nine different major league teams.

The Twins had a 4.17 relief ERA in 2019, ranking 10th in the major leagues. Romo and Clippard will complement the bullpen core of closer Taylor Rogers and setup men Tyler Duffey and Trevor May.

