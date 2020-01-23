TVCC rallies past TJC Women, Tyler men blow out Paris

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A packed house at Wagstaff Gymnasium saw the No. 4-ranked Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals overcome an 11-point deficit twice Wednesday and knock off No. 5-ranked Tyler Junior College.

Tiya Douglas caught fire in the fourth quarter, making all four of her three-pointers in the final period. She was one of four Lady Cardinals to score in double figures. Taiyanna Jackson led the way with 20 points.

The victory keeps TVCC undefeated in conference play at 8-0, while it handed the Apache Ladies their first loss in league play (6-1) and snapped their 14-game winning streak.

Tyler who was led by Felmas Koranga’s 21 points falls to 16-3 overall. The Lady Cards are 19-1 on the season.

Afterwards, the No. 4-ranked Tyler Junior College Apache men rolled past Paris 89-65 as they stay undefeated on the campaign at 17-0, and 9-0 in Region 14 action.

Whitehouse alum Ryan Walls was in his own zone Wednesday as he hit a school single game record 10 three-point baskets for his game-high 30 points.

Shahada Wells, who made the game-winning three Saturday at Navarro, added 15 points.

Watch the video to see the highlights.