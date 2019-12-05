Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump

Tunstall lifts Towson past Morgan St. 76-59

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)Dennis Tunstall recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds to carry Towson to a 76-59 win over Morgan State on Wednesday night.

Allen Betrand had 17 points for Towson (4-4). Brian Fobbs added 16 points and six assists. Nakye Sanders had 13 points for the visitors.

Stanley Davis had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (3-7), who have lost five games in a row. Sherwyn Devonish added 11 points.

Towson plays Vermont on the road on Saturday. Morgan State takes on Longwood at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories