Tuesday Sports in Brief

NFL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans won’t be back inside their building until Saturday at the earliest because of eight positive tests for the coronavirus, the first outbreak to hit the NFL as it tries to play a full schedule amid the pandemic.

Tennessee is scheduled to host Pittsburgh in a matchup of two of the league’s seven remaining undefeated teams on Sunday, and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said his team has been ”given a mandate” to prepare as if the game will be played on time – even if the Titans are unable to practice.

Tennessee suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL said three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus. The NFL had played three weeks without a COVID-19 outbreak. Now, the Titans will become the first significant in-season test of the league’s virus protocols.

The Minnesota Vikings also suspended in-person activities Tuesday following the Titans’ test results. The Titans beat the Vikings 31-30 in Minneapolis last weekend.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – The Denver Broncos have named Brett Rypien as their starting quarterback for Thursday night’s game against the New York Jets.

Rypien is the nephew of former Washington quarterback Mark Rypien. He’ll become the ninth quarterback to start for the Broncos since Peyton Manning retired following Denver’s win in Super Bowl 50.

Rypien made his NFL debut against Tampa Bay and completed his first eight passes before throwing an interception in the end zone in Denver’s 28-10 loss. He replaces Jeff Driskel, who has been sacked 11 time since replacing injured starter Drew Lock in Week 2.

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball started the process of eliminating minor league affiliates Tuesday, with the Appalachian League converted to a college summer circuit for rising freshmen and sophomores.

The agreement between MLB and the minor leagues expires Wednesday. MLB has proposed cutting the minimum guaranteed minor league affiliates from 160 to 120 next year, which leaves four per major league organization plus teams at their spring training complexes.

MLB views the new status of the Appalachian League as following through on its commitment to preserve baseball in the cities losing affiliated minor league teams. MLB said it consulted with top college coaches in the change.

AUTO RACING

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Speedway has lost its spot on NASCAR’s schedule, the racetrack said Tuesday night ahead of NASCAR’s announcement of venues and dates for next year.

Kentucky held its first Cup Series race in 2011 and has hosted a tripleheader in recent years with races in NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series. Its last NASCAR race was this past July.

WNBA

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) – With a trip to the WNBA Finals in the balance, league MVP A’ja Wilson took over and carried the Las Vegas Aces to the championship round.

Wilson had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Angel McCoughtry added 20 points and the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces held off the No. 7 seed Connecticut Sun 66-63 on Tuesday night to advance to the franchise’s second WNBA Finals.

Las Vegas will play on Friday against Seattle, which advanced to its second championship series in three seasons on Sunday after sweeping Minnesota.

HORSE RACING

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House approved a bill Tuesday to create national medication and safety standards for the horse racing industry as lawmakers move to clamp down on use of performance-enhancing drugs that can lead to horse injuries and deaths.

The ”Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act” comes after a series of doping scandals and a rash of horse fatalities in recent years. More than two dozen people were charged in March in what authorities described as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them run faster.

Jason Servis, whose champion horse Maximum Security crossed the finish line first at the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference, was among those charged.

