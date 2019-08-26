Troy Aikman’s response to criticism of Andrew Luck goes viral

NEW ORLEANS, LA – NOVEMBER 4: Troy Aikman on the field before a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Rams 45-35. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Indianapolis Colts quarterback shocked the sports world on Saturday night when he announced his retirement at just 29, mostly due to the multiple serious injuries he endured while playing.

Many were sympathetic towards his decision, while other like FS1’s Doug Gottlieb critisized Luck’s choice by saying it’s the “most millennial thing ever.”

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman fired back at Gottlieb Sunday night, which has been liked more than 255,000 times.

Aikman fired at Gottlieb, saying: “What qualifies you to decide how someone should live their life?”

NFL players and journalists also condemned Colts fans who loudly booed Luck as he left the field from Saturday night’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears. The news of his retirement broke during the game.

In just six years, here is a list of Luck’s injuries: