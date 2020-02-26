Troup holds off Daingerfield, moves on to Rd. 2

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Troup Tigers saw their eleven point lead they entered the fourth quarter with, dwindle to just three with 10 seconds left in their Boys Class 3A Bi-District round matchup against Daingerfield.

Troup managed to hold on, for a 39-37 victory to advance to the area round of the playoffs for the third straight year.

Grayson Driggs, and Kedrick Frazier led Troup with 11 points each as they improve to 27-9 on the season.

Daingerfield was led by Dillon Jacobs who also finished with eleven. The Tigers season comes to an end at 16-16.

On the other hand, Troup will take on Commerce in round two later this week. Time, and location are to be determined.

Watch the video to see the highlights.