Tripp lifts Pacific over SIU-Edwardsville 78-50

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP)Jahlil Tripp had 13 points as Pacific defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 78-50 on Tuesday night.

Broc Finstuen had 12 points for Pacific (6-3). Jahbril Price-Noel added 10 points and Pierre Crockrell II had seven assists for the Tigers.

Tyresse Williford had 11 points and five steals for the Cougars (2-5).

Pacific shot 63% in the first half and led 49-17 at halftime. The Cougars missed all 11 of their 3-point attempts and shot 28% overall in the period. They finished 2 for 21 from beyond the arc.

The Tigers dominated inside with a 46-28 advantage in points in the paint.

Pacific faces Longwood at home on Friday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville plays UC Riverside on the road on Friday.

