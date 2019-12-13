Tottenham Hotspur-Wolverhampton Preview

Whilst Tottenham Hotspur have fared well under new boss Jose Mourinho, Wolverhampton continue to find ways to earn points within the Premier League.

Spurs aim for a second straight victory Sunday against host Wolves, who look to extend their league unbeaten run to 12 games.

Spurs (6-5-5) are 3-0-1 in the Premier League under Mourinho, who replaced the sacked Mauricio Pochettino late last month. Tottenham’s lone top-flight defeat with Mourinho in charge came 2-1 at Manchester United on Dec. 4, but they bounced back nicely with a 5-0 home rout of Burnley last weekend.

“From the first minute, you could immediately feel it, the boys were absolutely fantastic,” Mourinho told Tottenham’s official website. “I don’t want a team to lose a game and to be depressed and sad. You need the reaction, you need that anger. (Against Burnley), from the first minute, everyone felt we were there.”

Harry Kane had two goals with an assist and Heung-min Son recorded one of each for Spurs, who did fall this week to Bayern Munich in Champions League action. Now, though, the focus shifts to Wolves, who is coached by Nuno Espirito Santo, Mourinho’s goalkeeper at Porto back in the day.

“(Mourinho) is one of the greatest managers, so should be in football,” Nuno told Wolves’ official website. “It will be a pleasure to receive him here in Molineux, and compete and play. What I know its that it’s going to be a very tough game, competitive for sure.”

Spurs are 5-2-3 against Wolves in Premier League play, and have won the last two meetings at the Molineux. Kane (nine top-flight goals) has two goals in two league matches versus Wolverhampton, whilst Son (five goals) has not scored in his two top-flight contests against them.

Wolves (5-9-2) enter this match-day sixth in the Premier League table, one spot and one point ahead of Spurs. After starting the season 0-3-2 within the league, Wolverhampton are 5-6-0 whilst also balancing Europa League duties.

Diogo Jota opened the scoring in the 28th minute for Wolves last weekend at Brighton & Hove Albion, then recorded the equaliser in the 44th as the teams shared the spoils of a 2-2 draw. Only three of Jota’s seven goals over all competitions this season have come in the Premier League.

Teammate Raul Jimenez has six goals within the league, but none in his last three such contests. Jimenez, however, has recorded a goal in each of his two Premier League games versus Spurs.