Tottenham Hotspur-Norwich City Preview

Tottenham Hotspur’s surge up the Premier League table continues to breed confidence within the club.

Spurs look to build on their latest triumph amidst a quick turnaround on Saturday at last-place Norwich City.

It was not long ago that Tottenham (8-5-6) were struggling to stay within the top-half of the Premier League table. However, the addition of Jose Mourinho as manager and some overall spirited play (the two going hand-in-hand) has seen Spurs win five of their last seven contests to sit fifth after the Boxing Day matches.

Most recently on Thursday, Tottenham posted a comeback 2-1 home victory over Brighton and Hove Albion. Adam Webster’s 37th-minute goal had Brighton up 1-0 at half-time, but Harry Kane equalised with his 10th league goal of the term on 53 minutes and Dele Alli (six goals) scored the eventual winner in the 72nd.

“We would have liked to have played a bit better and scored a few more goals, but that’s the Premier League,” Kane told Tottenham’s official website. “You play tough teams every game, and we have a busy schedule. So, it was important to start on Boxing Day with a win.”

Like the rest of the league, Spurs face that speedy turnaround whilst trying to win back-to-back top-flight road contests for the first time in 2019-20.

“You recover well, (it’s) an ice bath this time,” Kane, who has four goals in two career matches versus Norwich, added. “Prepare.

“We’ve got a big squad, so if the manager decides to change it, the players who didn’t play (Thursday) will be ready. And if he keeps it the same, it’s a game of football and we’ll be ready to go again.”

Mourinho could very well choose to change things up, perhaps mostly from a rest standpoint, considering Norwich (3-3-13) are last in the table and 0-2-4 since winning 2-0 at Everton on Nov. 23. Conor Hourihane’s 64th-minute goal for Aston Villa saddled Norwich with a 1-0 loss on Thursday.

The Canaries last four defeats within the Premier League have all been decided by one goal.

“We’re unbelievably annoyed and frustrated, but there’s still a long way to go,” defender Sam Byram told Norwich’s official website. “I don’t think people should write us off.

“We’re still playing well and still creating chances. And I’m positive that eventually our luck will change and some of those chances will go on. (Then), we’ll start getting those points.”

These clubs last met during the 2015-16 Premier League season, when Spurs did the double.